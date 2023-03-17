Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Short Interest Update

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Charah Solutions to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Charah Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
