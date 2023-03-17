Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 247,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,574. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

