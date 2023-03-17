Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

