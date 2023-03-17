Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,266 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 2.9% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $54,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.55. 1,998,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.