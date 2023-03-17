Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 79 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.2% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,872 shares of company stock valued at $94,603,027. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $32.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,381.13. 62,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,454.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,383.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

