Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Children’s Place Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Children’s Place will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 92,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $20,294,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.