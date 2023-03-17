Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Children’s Place Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.
Institutional Trading of Children’s Place
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.