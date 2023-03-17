Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

