ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 9,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.93.
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
