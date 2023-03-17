ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 9,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,958. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.98. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $36.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

