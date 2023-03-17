Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 597 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,642,117.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $176,884.76.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.13. 515,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.22.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

