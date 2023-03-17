CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 614.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.78. 442,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

