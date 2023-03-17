CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,458 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 1,522,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,964. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.