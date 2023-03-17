CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,652 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Down 1.7 %

SYY traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 850,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,726. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

