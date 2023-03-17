CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.28. 624,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,623. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $467.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

