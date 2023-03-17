CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.97. 251,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,631. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.