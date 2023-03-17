CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 248 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 1,414,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,128. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

