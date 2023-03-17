Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $435.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.95 and its 200-day moving average is $431.10. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.