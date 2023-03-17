Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.9 %

CLNE traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

