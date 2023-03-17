Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,682. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,296 shares of company stock worth $3,987,096 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

