Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,682. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $529,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,641.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,296 shares of company stock worth $3,987,096 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
