CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 893,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

