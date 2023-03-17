Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE:KOF traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth $20,364,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

