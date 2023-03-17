Cochlear Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, March 18th.

Shares of CHEOY opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

