Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,004,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,460,000 after buying an additional 959,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

