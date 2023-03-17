Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,593. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 96,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,239,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

