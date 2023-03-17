Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.95 per share, for a total transaction of $361,832.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 67,526 shares of company stock worth $2,953,057 and sold 338,857 shares worth $14,445,827. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

