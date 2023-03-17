Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,100 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.49. 222,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
