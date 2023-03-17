Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.20 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 169,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,394. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

