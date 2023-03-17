Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.74 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.93. 12,449,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,376,031. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

