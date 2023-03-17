Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.31 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $197.28. 355,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,711. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

