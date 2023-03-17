Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 154,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $217.34. The company had a trading volume of 47,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.12 and its 200 day moving average is $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

