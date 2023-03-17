Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.03. 855,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,431. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

