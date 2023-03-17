Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Cut by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

