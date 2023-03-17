Colleen Tupper Sells 31,640 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,876. The firm has a market cap of $813.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

