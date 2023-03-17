Colleen Tupper Sells 31,640 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,876. The firm has a market cap of $813.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

