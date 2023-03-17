Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 158,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,152. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

