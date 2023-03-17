Contrasting Barrick Gold (GOLD) & Its Peers

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Barrick Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 75.50 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.89 billion $7.98 million 5.16

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% Barrick Gold Competitors -22.07% -3.58% -0.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Barrick Gold pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 90.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barrick Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 636 3069 3804 78 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.08%. Given Barrick Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

