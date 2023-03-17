Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $3.00 on Friday. 12,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,486. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

