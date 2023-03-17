Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $14.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.25. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share.

COST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

COST opened at $487.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

