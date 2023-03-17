Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$97,850.00 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 95,000 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$97,850.00 ($65,233.33).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 17,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$17,255.00 ($11,503.33).

On Tuesday, March 7th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 81,675 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$85,758.75 ($57,172.50).

On Friday, March 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 140,636 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$147,667.80 ($98,445.20).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 122,689 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$128,823.45 ($85,882.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners, industrial hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

