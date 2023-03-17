Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

SPRB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.32. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRB. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.