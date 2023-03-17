Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $459.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.80.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

