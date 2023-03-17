Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Stericycle comprises about 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stericycle by 54.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

