Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

