Critical Contrast: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) vs. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -71.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -56,000.01% Sigma Lithium N/A -31.42% -29.76%

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing & Minerals Group engages in the mining, process, production, and sale of direct reduced iron feed stock. The company was founded on March 13,1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

