Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $26.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00048131 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.