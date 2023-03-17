CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI) Insider Purchases £4,960 in Stock

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) insider Shauna Bevan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960 ($6,045.09).

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.89 million and a PE ratio of -1,000.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 112 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.63).

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 1.67 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,833.33%.

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

