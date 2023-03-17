Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.31

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.31 and traded as low as C$23.35. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$24.67, with a volume of 27,200 shares trading hands.

Currency Exchange International Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.78.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.38 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.6328452 earnings per share for the current year.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

