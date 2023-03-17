CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CVB Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

