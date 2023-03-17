CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,229 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

