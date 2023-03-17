CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.13 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

