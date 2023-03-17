CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.