CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 294,685 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,685 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,804,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

